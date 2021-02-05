OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for second consecutive day
A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 test. (ANI)
A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 test. (ANI)

No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for second consecutive day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 12:20 PM IST PTI

  • The state's coronavirus tally stands at 16,829
  • One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,765

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.

The state's coronavirus tally stands at 16,829, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CA held for collecting GST worth ₹12.67 cr but not depositing with government

GST fraud: CA held for collecting 12.67 cr but not depositing with govt

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

MSME loans not exempt from CRR

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Metro cars are seen parked at the depot of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC),

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Monday, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt

Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,765, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has eight active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.61 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 3.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 662 on Thursday, he said.

A total of 17,919 health workers have been vaccinated to date, including 1,043 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout