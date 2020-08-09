Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >No fresh Covid-19 test done on Home Minister Amit Shah, says MHA
Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

No fresh Covid-19 test done on Home Minister Amit Shah, says MHA

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram
  • BJP MP Manoj Tiwari deleted his tweet soon after claiming that Home Minister has tested negative for coronavirus

No fresh Covid-19 test has been done on Union Home Minister Amit Shah , the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today. The MHA’s clarification came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Amit Shah had tested negative for coronavirus. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative," Tiwari had tweeted in Hindi. He deleted his tweet later.

No fresh Covid-19 test has been done on Union Home Minister Amit Shah , the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today. The MHA’s clarification came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Amit Shah had tested negative for coronavirus. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative," Tiwari had tweeted in Hindi. He deleted his tweet later.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On 2 August, Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister had also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

So far, several politicians, including Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Karti Chidambaram, among others, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated