No fresh Covid-19 test done on Home Minister Amit Shah, says MHA

No fresh Covid-19 test has been done on Union Home Minister Amit Shah , the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today. The MHA’s clarification came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Amit Shah had tested negative for coronavirus. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative," Tiwari had tweeted in Hindi. He deleted his tweet later.

On 2 August, Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister had also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

So far, several politicians, including Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Karti Chidambaram, among others, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

