No fresh COVID curbs in Odisha, health official says amid Omicron fears

The Odisha government on Monday ruled out the possibility of new set of restrictions in the state like night curfew and lockdown across the state in the view of Omicron COVID variant. Currently, night curfew is in force in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. The state has already banned public celebrations to ring in the New Year.

State's Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra told journalists here, "Currently, the situation is not conducive for imposing the curbs. Lockdown or night curfew is clamped after considering factors such as the number of daily cases, test positivity rate, total active cases, and hospitalisation rate." So far, as many as 8 cases of the new variant have been detected in the state.

Speaking on the details of the cases detected in the state, the health official said, 18 international passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR tests.

"Their samples were sent for genome sequencing, and eight of them were found to be infected with Omicron variant. The health condition of all the Omicron-infected patients is stable. Most of them were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms," Mishra said.

India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people who contracted the infection have recovered or migrated.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs. Delhi has recorded the most cases of the new strain in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin.

