No fuel in Delhi from 25 October if you do not have proper PUC. Here's why

Gopal Rai said that a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The AAP government in Delhi has decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The AAP government in Delhi has decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.
The minister said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.
The minister said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.
The Delhi Environment Minister said that a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Environment Minister said that a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle," Rai said in a press conference.
“Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle," Rai said in a press conference.
He also said that the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).