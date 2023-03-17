‘No further interest rate hikes required’

Debroy rejected the argument that rural consumption is weak. “There is always some element of seasonality, and monthly figures go up and down. So every time a monthly figure says this has gone up or that has gone down, it immediately makes the headlines. So I think one should be concerned about the trends. As trends go, since May 2014—and it continued with the second term of the Narendra Modi government—a lot has been done in the form of addressing the basic necessities for the poor, and it has shown very clearly in terms of improvements in the rural sector."