'No further parole for Ram Rahim...': High Court raps Haryana govt over 'benefit' granted to rape convict
Ram Rahim, the self-styled godman convicted in a rape case and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, is already on parole till March 10. The court directed him to surrender on the same day.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court told the Haryana government on Thursday that rape accused Ram Rahim should not be granted further parole without the permission of the court.
