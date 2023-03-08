In what is termed as another setback for one of India'slargest OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar will stop streaming all the HBO content from 31 March in India. This was revealed by Disney+Hotstar in response to a tweet when a Twitter user asked ,"Why is S10 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver still not available?? Is it some rights issues?. To this the official Twitter handle of Disney+Hotstar tweeted," Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.

Meanwhile here is the list of the shows that will be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards and it includes Ballers, Band of Brothers, Catch and Kill, Curb Your Enth, Entourage, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Mare of Easttown, Mind Over Murder, Obama, Scenes from a Marriage, Shaq, Succession, The Baby, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Nevers, The Sopranos, The Time Traveller's Wife, The Wire, Undercurrent, Watchmen, We Own this City

As soon the news was out, netizens reacted on Disney+Hotstar becoming irrelevant in the highly competitive online streaming platform in India.

The app will henceforth be called " ". — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 8, 2023

“What a change of fortune for Hotstar. IPL gone, F1 gone and now HBO content gone.Only thing that will save it is star sports content (cricket, English Premier League). But just for that, it could be a steep price. Let’s see how its 2023-24 revenue cycle looks like," tweeted a user.

Only thing that will save it is star sports content (cricket, English Premier League). But just for that, it could be a steep price. Let’s see how its 2023-24 revenue cycle looks like. https://t.co/55qu2WgaYO — Rashiv (@rashivtripathi) March 7, 2023

Another user wrote, "All news channels discontd , IPL discontd, Formula1 also gone this season & latest HBO content going away. Even Subscribers will discontinue with Hotstar soon.If anyone's subscription renewal coming up - do think about it.

If anyone's subscription renewal coming up - do think about it#JanhitMaiJaari https://t.co/ATtH0xDKsb — Rohit Mundra (@rohitmundra1) March 8, 2023

Another user wrote, Starting 23 Oct 2023, I will no longer renew my subscription either. Content keeps reducing.