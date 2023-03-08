No Game of Thrones: Netizens react to HBO content leaving Disney+Hotstar

In what is termed as another setback for one of India'slargest OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar will stop streaming all the HBO content from 31 March in India. This was revealed by Disney+Hotstar in response to a tweet when a Twitter user asked ,"Why is S10 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver still not available?? Is it some rights issues?. To this the official Twitter handle of Disney+Hotstar tweeted," Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.

