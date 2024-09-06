No gangrape: CBI probe nearly complete in Kolkata rape-murder case; evidence points only at Sanjay Roy, says report

The CBI believes the Kolkata rape-murder case involves only prime suspect Sanjay Roy, with no evidence of any other person's involvement. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published6 Sep 2024, 01:32 PM IST
No gangrape: CBI probe nearly complete in Kolkata rape-murder case; evidence points only at Sanjay Roy, says report (File Photo)
No gangrape: CBI probe nearly complete in Kolkata rape-murder case; evidence points only at Sanjay Roy, says report (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) does not believe that the rape-murder case involving a junior doctor in Kolkata was a “gangrape”, with evidence pointing solely to the prime-accused Sanjay Roy, NDTV reported.

The investigation is nearly complete, and the CBI will soon proceed with charges, the publication reported citing sources.

Also Read | SC dismisses RG Kar’s ex-principle Sandip Ghosh’s plea: ’Biomedical waste issue’

The CBI has forwarded a medical report to specialists at AIIMS in Delhi; it includes DNA samples from the suspect. Once the medical experts provide their final assessment, the investigation will likely conclude, as per NDTV. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

The CBI has gathered over 100 statements and carried out polygraph tests, including two on former RG Kar Medical College head Dr Sandip Ghosh, sources told the publication.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee clarifies ‘if Bengal burns’ remark, ‘did not threaten doctors’

However, there is no evidence to suggest the involvement of others in the assault and murder of the doctor whose body was discovered on August 9 in a hospital room, sources revealed to the publication.

The CBI has made three arrests, with Dr Ghosh being the most prominent. Although he resigned shortly after the incident, citing “moral” reasons, he was reportedly given another leadership role in a state hospital just hours later.

On September 4 evening, a large number of people turned off their lights and gathered in the streets of Kolkata to protest against the incident. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also expressed his solidarity by dimming the lights at the Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle.

Also Read | TMC rebuts ‘bribery’ charge in Kolkata doctor murder case with parents’ video

The victim's parents participated in the march. The victim's father mentioned that they felt compelled to join the protest due to the slow pace of progress.

Massive protests in Kolkata

There have been massive demonstrations in Kolkata and various other cities across India since the rape and murder of the junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College. More often than not, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is in the line of fire.

Also Read | Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, who wrote the book on protests, faces her biggest test

Locket Chatterjee has called for an investigation into CM Banerjee. The BJP General Secretary for the state suggested that the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata was an “organised crime”.

"Earlier we have seen that Kolkata police was sending summons to the people saying that they are spreading fake news. Now, we can see that Kolkata police itself is spreading fake news," Chatterjee told ANI.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNo gangrape: CBI probe nearly complete in Kolkata rape-murder case; evidence points only at Sanjay Roy, says report

