Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  No govt capital support is required to meet growth plans: Punjab & Sind Bank

No govt capital support is required to meet growth plans: Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will not require further government capital infusions to satisfy growth needs in the current financial year.
1 min read . 04:06 PM ISTPTI

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) would not require further capital infusion from the government to meet growth needs during the current fiscal year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab & Sind Bank would not require further capital infusion from the government to meet growth needs during the current fiscal year, the top official of the bank said.

Punjab & Sind Bank would not require further capital infusion from the government to meet growth needs during the current fiscal year, the top official of the bank said.

During the previous two years, the government infused 5,500 crore and 4,600 crore through non-interest bearing recap bonds.

During the previous two years, the government infused 5,500 crore and 4,600 crore through non-interest bearing recap bonds.

With the infusion of 4,600 crore, the government holding in the bank increased to 98.25 per cent as on March 31, 2022.

With the infusion of 4,600 crore, the government holding in the bank increased to 98.25 per cent as on March 31, 2022.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 18.54 per cent in March 2022 from 17.06 per cent as at March-end 2021 with the help of capital support from the government, bank's MD and CEO S Krishnan said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 18.54 per cent in March 2022 from 17.06 per cent as at March-end 2021 with the help of capital support from the government, bank's MD and CEO S Krishnan said.

The bank is sufficiently capitalised to meet expected credit growth in this financial year and may not need support from the government, he said.

The bank is sufficiently capitalised to meet expected credit growth in this financial year and may not need support from the government, he said.

As far as loan growth is concerned, he said, it is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent in FY23. He further said the bank has strengthened its balance sheet by making additional provisions and it has proactively made 100 per cent provisions in all fraud cases.

As far as loan growth is concerned, he said, it is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent in FY23. He further said the bank has strengthened its balance sheet by making additional provisions and it has proactively made 100 per cent provisions in all fraud cases.

The state-owned bank has not sought any dispensation from the Reserve Bank for staggering the provision.

The state-owned bank has not sought any dispensation from the Reserve Bank for staggering the provision.

The bank last month declared Srei Infrastructure Finance with outstanding dues of 510.16 crore and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd with outstanding dues of 724.18 crore accounts as fraud.

The bank last month declared Srei Infrastructure Finance with outstanding dues of 510.16 crore and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd with outstanding dues of 724.18 crore accounts as fraud.

In October last year, the RBI had superseded the board of directors of the two Srei group firms and appointed an administrator, following governance issues and default in payment obligations.

In October last year, the RBI had superseded the board of directors of the two Srei group firms and appointed an administrator, following governance issues and default in payment obligations.

It also initiated a corporate insolvency resolution process against both companies. According to some estimates, banks have about 28,000 crore exposure to Srei, and bondholders another 18,000 crore.

It also initiated a corporate insolvency resolution process against both companies. According to some estimates, banks have about 28,000 crore exposure to Srei, and bondholders another 18,000 crore.