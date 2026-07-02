No govt hospital in Kerala will be privatized, says state health minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday asserted that no hospital under his department in the state will be privatised.

Muraleedharan, while speaking to reporters here, said the government will not allow any private company, no matter how huge they are, to take over any hospital under it.

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"Let me assure you that no hospital under the Health Department will be privatised," he asserted.

Regarding the strike by nurses of two private hospitals in Thrissur, the minister said that he took part in a meeting, along with Labour Minister Bindu Krishna, with the representatives of the private management and trade unions.

In the meeting, the hospital managements said that if the Minimum Wages Act is implemented, they will make changes to the salary of the nurses, he said.

"However, it will take a minimum of two months to implement it, as currently we are receiving objections regarding the legislation after it was published to invite public opinion. We told the management about the situation and asked them to hike the nurses' salary in the interim by ₹4,000. But they did not agree with that. Discussions are still going on," the minister said.

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