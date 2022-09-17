‘No greater gift for MP than coming of cheetahs’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The special chartered cargo flight has landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. These Namibian cheetahs were airlifted to India on Friday.
The shifting of cheetahs from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) is great gift to the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, adding that it is a historic step to reintroduce the spotted cat species in the country. The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers carried the eight cheetahs from Gwalior to KNP in the morning.
“No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP," the chief minister told ANI.
The special chartered cargo flight has landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. These Namibian cheetahs were airlifted to India on Friday, part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were driven to extinction there decades ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 72nd birthday today, will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in Madhya Pradesh.
The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek to board a chartered Boeing 747 dubbed "Cat plane" for an 11-hour flight.
The project is the world's first inter-continental translocation of cheetahs, the world's fastest land animal, according to the Indian high commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal.
"This is historic, global first. Game-changing," he told AFP. "We are all the more excited because it is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence".
India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but it was declared extinct there by 1952. The critically endangered subspecies, which once roamed across the Middle East, Central Asia and India, are now only found, in very small numbers, in Iran.
New Delhi has since 2020 been working to reintroduce the animals after the Supreme Court announced that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be settled in a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.
