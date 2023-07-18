No GST for free part change in warranty1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST
CBIC clarified that the head office has the option to distribute among branch offices the credit for taxes paid on common services procured by it.
New delhi: Free replacement of parts of goods under warranty does not attract GST but tax would be payable if customers are charged for new parts, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in an order, giving effect to the decisions of the Goods and Services Tax Council meeting earlier this month.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×