No GST on funeral services: Govt

“GST rate on works contract supplied to government and works contract for construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, railway, metro, effluent treatment plants, and crematorium etc. on which 12% rate applied earlier, has been revised to 18%. This has been done to correct inverted duty structure as inputs such as cement, steel etc. attract GST at the rate of 28%/18%. This has been done on the recommendation of the group of ministers," said the official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}