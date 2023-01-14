No GST on incentives to banks for promoting RuPay debit cards: CBIC

On Friday, CBIC had issued a set of instructions to senior field officers clarifying on the tax and cess rates applicable on items like sports utility vehicles (SUVs). The tax authority clarified that GST compensation cess at the rate of 22% is applicable on motor vehicles which satisfy all four specifications it has outlined--these vehicles are popularly known as SUVs, the engine capacity exceeds 1,500 cc, the length exceeds 4,000 mm and the ground clearance is 170 mm and above. This clarification is applicable only to SUVs.

