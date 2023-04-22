No GST on transfer of Jaipur international airport business to Adani Group1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:51 PM IST
- The AAI had approached the Rajasthan bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) seeking a ruling on whether the transfer of the business to Adani Group
No GST will be applicable on the transfer of Jaipur international airport operations by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Adani Group, the Authority for Advance Ruling said.
