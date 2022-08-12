No GST when residential unit rented to private person1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Government clarified on Friday that the residential units rented out to private persons for personal use will not be subject to GST
NEW DELHI : The government on Friday clarified that renting of residential unit is taxable only when it is rented to a business entity and that there is no Goods and Services Tax (GST) when it is rented to private persons for personal use.