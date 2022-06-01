OPEN APP
No gun salute for KK at Kolkata airport: Mamata Banerjee explains why
KK will get a gun salute from the West Bengal government. CM Mamata Banerjee earlier said that the famed Bollywood singer, who had passed away on May 31 in Kolkata, would get the gun salute at the Kolkata airport. However, the plan seems to have changed now. According to Mamata Banerjee, the government has spoken to KK’s family.

As per ANI, KK’s family will have a 5.15 pm flight. While the Mamata Banerjee government will pay respect to the deceased singer at the airport, there won’t be any gun salute for KK at the airport.. “it will be given in Rabindra Sadan as the postmortem is still going on," ANI quoted CM Banerjee as saying.

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), the well-known Bollywood singer who has enchanted music fans for over three decades, has passed away. After a live performance in Kolkata, the 53-year-old singer died. After his performance at Nazrul Manch on May 31, KK reportedly tumbled down the steps at the hotel where he was staying. He was proclaimed dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) around 10:30 pm.

On KK's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to express his condolences on social media. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

KK was regarded as one of Bollywood's best singers. He sang numerous blockbuster songs. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Awarapan Banjarapan (Jism), Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si (Om Shanti Om), and Khuda Jaane are some of KK's most popular songs that remain his best tunes (Bachna Ae Haseeno). His song Yaaron, which was published in 1999, made him famous.

KK leaves behind a wife and two children. He was in Kolkata for a two-day visit and was scheduled to return to New Delhi on June 1.

