No H-1B lottery if Vivek Ramaswamy become US president in 2024: ‘Will replace it with…’3 min read 17 Sep 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy plans to gut the H-1B visa program if elected in 2024, calling it indentured servitude.
Calling the H-1B visa programme "indentured servitude", Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to “gut" the lottery-based system and replace it with meritocratic admission if he wins the race to the White House in 2024.
