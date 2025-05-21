No handshakes as BSF troops, Pakistani Rangers resume beating retreat ceremony at Attari

The handshakes exercise between the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pakistani Rangers will remain suspended as the beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday at the joint check post of the Punjab Frontier, Attari, after a temporary suspension due to Operation Sindoor.

The BSF on May 8 had stopped public entry for this event in view of “public safety” after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive against the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The Indian flag is lowered every evening by BSF troops in synchronisation with Pakistan Rangers at the joint check posts located at Attari (Amritsar district) opposite Pakistan's Wagah, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district across Ganda Singh Wala and at Sadki in Fazilka district.

The key changes included the suspension of the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart will be suspended.

Earlier, the gates on the border used to be opened and the parade used to be in the form of a joint drill.

Now, the gates will remain closed during the parade. Also there will be no exchange of sweets or gifts on any occasion, reported PTI quoting sources.

In April, the BSF had announced that it would scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab.

In a post on X, BSF had stated, "In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha eft for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Also Read | ‘Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra admits to have been in contact with Pakistani official

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.