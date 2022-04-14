No hate speech delivered at Delhi Dharm Sansad, police tells SC. Read here

The police further submitted before the top court that the speech by Sudarshan TV's Suresh Chavhanke at the Hindu Yuva Vahini event in Delhi's Govindpuri did not amount to hate speech since none of the words used in the speech by Chavhanke explicitly described Indian Muslims as usurpers of territory or in any manner imply that "Muslims were predators of the land" or that "it could create an environment of paranoia against any religion."