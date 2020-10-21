No hike in rail passenger fare during festival season, clarifies Railways

To cater to the rush during the festive season, Indian Railways has recently started running 392 festival special trains. Amid this, Railways claimed that several reports were doing the rounds saying that there will be a hike in rail passenger fare during the festival season.

However, Indian Railways on Wednesday issued a clarification denying all claims of a fare hike.

“News regarding hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading and erroneous," Railways said. Further it added, “As per rules, fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like festival season, summer holiday season is different and higher than regular mail or express time-tabled trains."

The Railways Ministry had earlier approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated till 30 November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.

“To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special" services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020. The fare for these Festival Special services shall be that applicable for special trains. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance," the ministry had announced earlier.

Rail freight revenue up 11% in Oct

Freight revenue of Indian Railways jumped 11% in the first 13 days of October from a year earlier to ₹4,124 crore, underscoring renewed economic activity and rising demand after the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Freight volume during the period rose 18% from a year earlier to 43.46 million tonnes (mt), according to data released by the railway ministry. Volumes grew amid increased loading of commodities such as coal, cement, fertilizers, steel and food grains.

Cement and coal comprise more than half of freight movement volumes for Indian Railways.

