‘No Hindu-Muslim in this, life is important’: Arvind Kejriwal on firecracker ban amid Delhi air pollution concerns

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important.…”

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the ban on firecrackers in Delhi has nothing to do with religion. "But every breath is important, every life is important," he said while speaking about the need of the ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

Kejriwal said Diwali is the festival of lights and not firecrackers. He said, “ Firecrackers cause air pollution...It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. We are doing a favour to ourselves.”

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Muhurat trading: 10 lesser-known facts about the tradition

"Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important...," Kejriwal said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas,” former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's statement came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Delhi government's blanket ban on firecrackers, questioning why the prohibition applies only during Hindu festivals and not during Christmas or New Year.

Also Read | Delhi, NCR air quality improves a bit ahead of Diwali; check AQI of main areas

"We stand by the measures that are implemented for curbing pollution. There are many ways to curb it, but why are there only bans on Hindu festivals? The Delhi government will put a complete ban on crackers on Diwali and restrict the use of colours on Holi. What objection do you have to Hindu festivals?" Sharma asked while speaking with news agency ANI.

Delhi's ban on firecracker

Earlier in October, the Delhi government imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution. Rai in a post on X said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1.”

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Strict firecracker ban in 9 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, came ahead of the winter pollution that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘No Hindu-Muslim in this, life is important’: Arvind Kejriwal on firecracker ban amid Delhi air pollution concerns

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.