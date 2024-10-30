Arvind Kejriwal said, “Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important.…”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the ban on firecrackers in Delhi has nothing to do with religion. "But every breath is important, every life is important," he said while speaking about the need of the ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

Kejriwal said Diwali is the festival of lights and not firecrackers. He said, “ Firecrackers cause air pollution...It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. We are doing a favour to ourselves."

"Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important...," Kejriwal said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas," former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's statement came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Delhi government's blanket ban on firecrackers, questioning why the prohibition applies only during Hindu festivals and not during Christmas or New Year.

"We stand by the measures that are implemented for curbing pollution. There are many ways to curb it, but why are there only bans on Hindu festivals? The Delhi government will put a complete ban on crackers on Diwali and restrict the use of colours on Holi. What objection do you have to Hindu festivals?" Sharma asked while speaking with news agency ANI.

Delhi's ban on firecracker Earlier in October, the Delhi government imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution. Rai in a post on X said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, came ahead of the winter pollution that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.