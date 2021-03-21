No Holi celebrations, only Holika Dahan allowed: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government today said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

The Gujarat government today said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi," Patel said.

Gujarat reported 1,565 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, the addition being the highest in four months, taking the state's tally to 2,85,429.

The active caseload in the state is 6,7373 as on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the 'Dola' festival will begin from March 23, Holi will be celebrated on March 29.

"Congregation for the celebration of 'Dolayatra' and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}