Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No Holi celebrations, only Holika Dahan allowed: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

No Holi celebrations, only Holika Dahan allowed: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.
1 min read . 05:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi,' Nitin Patel said

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government today said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

The Gujarat government today said permission won't be granted for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' associated with the festival can take place with crowd restrictions.

The government will only allow 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The government will only allow 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi.

"No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi," Patel said.

Gujarat reported 1,565 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, the addition being the highest in four months, taking the state's tally to 2,85,429.

The active caseload in the state is 6,7373 as on Saturday.

Earlier, Odisha have issued a guideline, urging people to observe the 'Dola' and Holi festivals in a low-key manner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rajasthan govt tightens curbs: Negative Covid report must for travellers, night curfew in 8 cities: Details here

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST

Blood donors have to wait 28 days after taking 2nd jab of Covid vaccine

1 min read . 05:28 PM IST

Germany considers compulsory quarantines for people returning from abroad

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST

Malaysia expels North Korean diplomats after Pyongyang ends ties

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST

While the 'Dola' festival will begin from March 23, Holi will be celebrated on March 29.

"Congregation for the celebration of 'Dolayatra' and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.