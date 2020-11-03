No home delivery of LPG cylinder if you don’t do this

There is a major change in the home delivery system of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder from this month. Consumers who book a LPG cylinder will now have to furnish a one-time password (OTP). The system will help in preventing the theft and also identifying the right customer. The delivery shall not be completed untill a code is shown to the delivery person.

LPG cylinder new rules: Here’s all you need to know about it:

LPG cylinder new rules: Here's all you need to know about it:

1) Oil companies have implemented Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders.

2) Under the OTP-based system, LPG cylinder delivery shall not be completed only by booking it. A code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. The delivery will be completed only when the code is shown to the delivery person.

3) In case the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update in real-time with an app and generate the code.

4) So, if you order LPG cylinders at home and have recently changed number, you need to update it. The consumers should also update the address of their residence if the address mentioned with the gas agency is different from the one in which they are residing.

5) Customers whose address and mobile number are not updated will face difficulties in getting the LPG cylinder delivered to their home. Delivery of their gas cylinder can be stopped due to incorrect details.

6) The system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.

Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for customer convenience."The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said in its release.