No hurry to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC Chief over technical glitches in CUET

When asked about the merger, the UGC cheif said the modalities are yet to be worked out. “An expert committee will be set up by end of this month. It will study all important entrance exams being conducted in the country as well as abroad. If we have to introduce the exam next year, the preparation has to start now considering the massive exercise and the different disciplines involved. There also has to be a consensus among stakeholders and the two main issues we need to address is the syllabus as well as the difficulty level as each discipline has its own peculiarities."