No IBC amendment for real estate sector; regulations to act as sandbox

For project-wise resolution, maintenance of separate books of accounts as well as bank accounts for each of the projects would be necessary. Such resolution has the advantage of not disrupting inventory of houses in other projects, which will not be covered by the restrictions applicable to the project in distress. That is a desirable feature because unlike banks, home buyers would prefer to get the homes handed over even if it means some extra payment. Meanwhile, banks would prefer to recover their investment even if it means taking a haircut.