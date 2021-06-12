There are going to be no immediate changes in the dosage interval of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine , news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

"There are going to be no changes in the interval between Covishield doses immediately. However, scientific evidence has been collected to review the decision in the coming meeting of NEGVAC," a source said.

Currently, two doses of Covishield are being administered at the interval of 12-16 weeks (84 days) based on the recommendations by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.

The earlier gap between doses was six to eight weeks.

The Centre on Friday had said that there is no need to panic on the need for a switchover or change in the gap between the doses of the Covishield vaccine.

"All these decisions must be taken very carefully. We must remember that when we increased the gap, we had to consider the risk posed by the virus to those who have received only one dose," said Dr VK Paul, member (Health) at NITI Aayog.

"But the counterpoint was that more people will then be able to get the first dose, thereby giving a reasonable degree of immunity to more people," he added.

Paul said in the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), there are quite a few people who have been a part of WHO panels and committees and are globally renowned and recognised for their eminence.

Moreover, he said, NTAGI is regarded as a standard when it comes to global and national immunization programmes.

"So, please respect their decisions," he said.

"They will review the gap based on the pandemic situation in our country, depending on the extent of prevalence of the delta variant in our country and then take a comprehensive view," he added.

The statement came in the backdrop of some studies claiming that shortening the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine would be more effective in view of the Delta variant in circulation.





