Fitch Ratings on Adani Group Companies: 'No immediate impact on rated credit profiles'
- Fitch ratings on Friday said that there is no immediate impact on rated Adani Entities’ credit profiles from ‘Short-Seller Report’
Fitch Ratings on Friday said that there is no immediate impact on the ratings of the Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities following a “short-seller report" alleging malpractices at India’s Adani group, and expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×