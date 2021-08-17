Even as the government is reportedly considering allowing Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to invest in startups, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said there were no immediate plans for such investment from National Pension System (NPS) pension funds. The proposal is not off the table, but ascertaining the right valuation in the space is an issue, Bandyopadhay said. “NPS pension funds declare a daily net asset value (NAV) unlike EPFO and LIC," he added. In the past month, PFRDA also permitted pension funds to invest in IPOs with certain conditions. The IPO size should be at least ₹500 crore. Post IPO market valuation should be more than the top 200 companies by market capitalization to be eligible, according to the regulator.

The number of private sector subscribers in NPS has crossed 3 million, Bandyopadhyay revealed. Large fintech players, including Paytm Money and ET Money, have also started distributing NPS, Bandyopadhyay said. Zerodha is also exploring empanelment with the PFRDA as a point of presence (PoP), the Chairman added. The number of private sector subscribers has also rebounded by almost 50% in FY22, compared with the same period last year. 241,000 private sector subscribers joined NPS in FY22 till 12 August compared with 160,000 last year.

NPS intermediaries, called PoPs, charge 0.25% per contribution to the NPS. The pensions regulator recently allowed PoPs to empanel individual agents to distribute the NPS. However no decision has been made on the remuneration, Bandyopadhyay said. NPS has delivered returns of 12.94% over the last 12 years for its equity schemes, 9.92% over its corporate bond schemes and 9.4% over its government bond schemes over the past 12 years, Bandyopadhyay added.

The PFRDA also broadened the investment universe from stocks in the futures and options segment with a market cap of ₹5,000 crore to the top 200 companies in the BSE and the NSE to allow pension funds to derive returns from a wider range of stocks. Subscribers also get a tax deduction of ₹1.5 lakh for investment in NPS tier-1 under Section 80 C and ₹50,000 for investment in NPS tier-II under Section 80 CCD (1B).

