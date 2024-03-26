‘No impact of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest on public schemes', Delhi govt appeals people ‘not to fall prey to rumours’
Arvind Kejriwal, in ED custody, issued a health department order from jail. Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will share more details about the order during a press conference
The Delhi government on Tuesday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, will not affect public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies.
