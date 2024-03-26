Arvind Kejriwal, in ED custody, issued a health department order from jail. Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will share more details about the order during a press conference

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, will not affect public services, social welfare schemes, and subsidies.

“All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted," said Delhi Government's Secretary of Planning Department, Niharika Rai.

"People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard," Rai said in a statement while appealing people to not fall prey to "rumor mongers, who would try to take advantage of the situation arising from the CM's arrest.

The statement comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party raised questions about the legitimacy of an order purportedly issued by Kejriwal from the lockup to address water and sewage issues in the city.

BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sira, in his letter to LG VK Saxena, said the AAP claimed to be directive by the Delhi CM did not carry the signature of Kejriwal, indicating that it was 'forged'.

"The said purported Office Order shockingly does not even carry the Officer Order Number, date of issue and even the signature of Arvind Kejriwal is not there and hence it is clear that Ms. Atishi has unauthorizedly and illegally mis-used and abused her official capacity…," the letter read.

He further said that Kejriwal cannot issue any such order without seeking prior permission from the court by seeking a change in the terms and conditions of the "remand order," which so far has not granted him any such permission.

"This order is illegal and unconstitutional; we demand an inquiry as to who is misusing CMO and for what personal gains!" he added.

The AAP supremo on March 26 issued the second order from jail for the health department, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said sharing the details of the order.

"Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it... The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics," Bharadwaj said.

On March 24, Kejriwal issued his first government order from jail. The order was regarding Water Department of the Delhi Government, of which senior party leader Atishi is in charge.

(With inputs from agencies)

