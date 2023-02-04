‘No impact on country’s reputation': FM Sitharaman on Adani row
Adani crisis: US short seller Hindenburg Research in a report on January 24 had publsihed a report on Adani Group accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that sent the Group stocks to crash.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reacted to the Adani crisis while speaking to media persons after holding an interaction with stakeholders post-budget. Adani Enterprises Ltd. abruptly decided to withdraw its FPO worth ₹20,000 crore on Wednesday evening.
