The SpiceJet airlines have issued a comment after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order to curtail their flights to 50% for eight week. The airline company said that ‘flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks’.

The DGCA had earlier issued an interim order to SpiceJet to operate maximum 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.

The order comes after the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since 19 June.

The SpiceJet statement said that there will be ‘absolutely no impact’ on the flight operations in the coming weeks. They said, “there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations".

"We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations:, read the official statement.

DGCA had said, "The number of departures of M/s Spicejet are hereby restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order, in accordance with powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937".

While the airline is taking steps to mitigate the issues, it needs to sustain the measures for safe and reliable services, the DGCA said. The airline will now be subject to “enhanced surveillance," according to the order.

SpiceJet planes were involved in technical malfunction incidents since June 19, following which the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the airline on July 6, stating that ‘poor internal safety oversight’ and ‘inadequate maintenance actions’ have led to degradation of safety margins.