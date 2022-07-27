‘No impact on flight operations’: SpiceJet after DGCA halves airline's capacity2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:27 PM IST
The SpiceJet airlines have issued a comment after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order to curtail their flights to 50% for eight week. The airline company said that ‘flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks’.