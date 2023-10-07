No impact on liquor prices despite change in GST on key ingredient
The Council, in its 52nd meeting on Saturday, decided to keep ENA out of GST ambit, in a relief to the liquor industry, a person informed about the discussions at the meeting said.
New Delhi: Liquor prices are unlikely to see any change despite the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to keep extra neutral alcohol (ENA)--a key ingredient used in the manufacturing of alcohol--out of the GST net, according to an industry executive.
