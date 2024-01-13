No import restrictions on desktop computers under tariff head 8471, clarifies government
Issuing a circular to customs authorities and industry, DGFT said only the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers is restricted and imports of these goods are allowed against a valid import authorization.
There are no import restrictions on certain IT hardware products such as desktop computers, the commerce ministry arm Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on 13 January.
