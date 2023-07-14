No income tax for people earning up to ₹7.27 lakh per annum, given standard deductions now: Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed skepticism raised in several quarters when the government decided to provide income tax exemption for those earning up to ₹7 lakh
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government has offered multiple tax benefits to middle-class people. The minister mentioned that the government provides income tax exemption for those earnings up to ₹7.27 lakh per annum under the new tax regime.
