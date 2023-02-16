No income tax: Why residents of THIS Indian state exempted from paying taxes?

Before SC's judgment, the income tax exemption excluded "old Indian settlers", who had permanently settled in the state before 1975, when Sikkim merged with India. The Supreme Court verdict was in response to a petition filed by the Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim (AOSS) in 2013, challenging the denial of I-T exemption by excluding them from the definition of Sikkimese even though they have been living in the state since the time it was an independent kingdom.