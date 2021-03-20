New Delhi: There is no increased risk of blood clotting conditions following administration of AstraZeneca-Oxford's covid-19 vaccine, a review by the World Health Organization’s vaccine safety panel has found. The agency maintained that the vaccine continued to have a “tremendous potential" to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world.

Several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Iceland have so far suspended administration of the vaccine after reports emerged that it may be causing blood clots in very rare cases.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford covid-19 vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and is also being administered in India’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination program under the brand name Covishield.

The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) COVID-19 subcommittee met virtually on Tuesday and Friday to review available information and data on thromboembolic events (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelets) after administering the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine.

“The AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile. The available data do not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism following administration of covid-19 vaccines," the subcommittee said, based on a scientific review of the available information.

Reported rates of thromboembolic events after covid-19 vaccines were in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions. "Both conditions occur naturally and are not uncommon. They also occur as a result of covid-19. The observed rates have been fewer than expected for such events," it said. The subcommittee reviewed clinical trial data and reports based on safety data from Europe, the United Kingdom, India, and Vigibase--WHO global database of individual case safety reports.

“While very rare and unique thromboembolic events in combination with thrombocytopenia, such as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), have also been reported following vaccination with the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Europe, it is not certain that they have been caused by vaccination," the panel said.

As of 17 March, more than 120 million cases of covid-19 infections, with more than 2 million deaths, had been reported globally. Vaccination remains a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death and to control the pandemic, the WHO said.

So far, more than 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Europe and more than 27 million doses of the Covishield vaccine have been administered in India.

The panel further said that the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance and Risk Assessment Committee has reviewed 18 cases of CVST out of a total of more than 20 million vaccinations with the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Europe. A causal relationship between these rare events has not been established at this time.

The panel came out with several recommendations in one of which it said that adequate education should be provided to health-care professionals and persons being vaccinated to recognize the signs and symptoms of all serious adverse events after vaccinations with all covid-19 vaccines, so that people may seek and receive prompt and relevant medical care and treatment.

The subcommittee further recommended that countries continue to monitor the safety of all covid-19 vaccines and promote reporting of suspected adverse events. It also said that these (blood clotting) events should be further investigate and monitored.

