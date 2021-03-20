No increased risk of blood clotting from AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO

Reported rates of thromboembolic events after covid-19 vaccines were in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions. "Both conditions occur naturally and are not uncommon. They also occur as a result of covid-19. The observed rates have been fewer than expected for such events," it said. The subcommittee reviewed clinical trial data and reports based on safety data from Europe, the United Kingdom, India, and Vigibase--WHO global database of individual case safety reports.