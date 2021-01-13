No indemnity for vaccine makers in purchase pacts

In a controversial move, Bharat Biotech received emergency licensure from the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani last week even though the company was yet to provide efficacy results from its phase 3 trials—an important criterion for providing clearance to any vaccine. The regulator authorized the use of the vaccine in “clinical trial mode," based on the expectation that the shot would provide immunity against the new mutant strain of the virus discovered in the UK. As part of its authorization in “clinical trial mode", the firm has to provide a detailed protocol for roll-out and informed consent has to be taken from each of the vaccine beneficiaries. Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment.