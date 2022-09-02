No indiscriminate launch of prosecutions against directors, says CBIC order

Last month CBIC told field officers to be judicious while exercising their power of issuing summons to senior officials of companies such as chief executive officers,), chairman and managing directors , and chief financial officers . The tax authority said senior management officials of any company or a public sector unit should not generally be issued summons in the first instance. They should be summoned when there are clear indications in the investigation of their involvement in the decision-making process which led to loss of revenue, CBIC said. The tax authority also last month raised the monetary threshold for arrest and prosecution for smuggling as part of efforts to streamline penal provisions.