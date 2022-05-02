No individual should be forced to get vaccinated against Covid: Supreme Court

No individual should be forced to get vaccinated against Covid: Supreme Court1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
The Supreme Court said conditions imposed by some state governments, restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not correct
The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that no individual should be forced to get a Covid vaccine shot. It said that conditions imposed by some state governments, restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not proportional and should be recalled in the present prevailing conditions.
The apex court directed the Centre to form a policy and impose some conditions for the larger public good.
The court said it is satisfied that the current Covid vaccination policy cannot be said 'unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary'.
"Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said.
The Court also directed the Centre to to publish reports on adverse events of vaccines from the public and doctors on a publicly accessible system without compromising data of individuals.
The court delivered the judgement on a plea filed by Jacob Puliyel seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of Covid vaccines and post-jab cases.
India's Covid vacciantion coverage has exceeded 189.17 crore (1,89,17,69,346). According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 2.90 crore (2,90,98,946) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to date.
