The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed allegations of foreign funding to the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading student protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.

“I have no information to share on this issue with you,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing in response to a question on the funding of the CJP protest.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during their protests? ⌵ The CJP's main demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors. 2 Why did the Ministry of External Affairs deny any knowledge of foreign funding for the CJP protests? ⌵ The MEA stated, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, that they had no information to share regarding claims of foreign funding behind the CJP protests. 3 How has the government responded to the CJP's demands during their protests? ⌵ The government has agreed in principle to two of the CJP's demands and scheduled further discussions to address their request for Pradhan's resignation. 4 Should the government consider a public apology to student protestors as part of the CJP's demands? ⌵ Yes, CJP has insisted that the government, along with the head of the Rapid Action Force and the Delhi Police Commissioner, publicly apologize to the students who were allegedly assaulted during the protests. 5 What actions are being taken by the CJP in response to unresolved demands? ⌵ The CJP has threatened to escalate their movement across the country if their demands are not met, indicating the potential for nationwide protests.

The MEA reaction came after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that anti-India powers were behind the Jantar Mantar protest. A similar assertion was also made by the BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also termed the Jantar Mantar protesters as ‘Dahshadgards’ (extremists).

The protest at Jantar Mantar began on 20 June. The government has had two rounds of talks with CJP representatives. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, India's education minister, over NEET paper leaks.

Union Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State Jitendra Singh earlier today held a meeting with the CJP delegation.

The CJP leaders said that the government has agreed in principle to two of their demands and sought a day’s time to consider the third one – Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Another meeting on Saturday Another meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon.

"We conveyed in very clear terms that nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation or his removal from the Union Cabinet would be acceptable," CJP spokesman Ashutosh Ranka told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi.

Nadda, who also met protesters in New Delhi on Monday, said the government had "heard their points" and was expected to respond in follow-up talks.

The Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi has seen bouts of unrest and violence during the week that snowballed after police fired tear gas and baton-charged demonstrators as they tried to march to Parliament.

Nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation or his removal from the Union Cabinet would be acceptable.

The movement spread beyond the capital, with large protests held in several other cities, including Kolkata and Mumbai.