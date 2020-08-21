Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >No inmate COVID-19 positive in Delhi jails: Prisons dept
No inmate COVID-19 positive in Delhi jails: Prisons dept

No inmate COVID-19 positive in Delhi jails: Prisons dept

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST PTI

  • No prisoner is COVID-19 positive and the situation in jails here has much improved, said the Delhi Prisons Department
  • So far, 63 inmates of the three jails, Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli, have tested positive for the infection, 61 one of them recovered and 2 died

DELHI : No prisoner is COVID-19 positive and the situation in jails here has much improved, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Friday.

No prisoner is COVID-19 positive and the situation in jails here has much improved, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Friday.

So far, 63 inmates of the three jails --Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- have tested positive for the infection. Sixty-one of them have recovered and two died, the officials said.

So far, 63 inmates of the three jails --Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- have tested positive for the infection. Sixty-one of them have recovered and two died, the officials said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In August, only the Tihar Jail reported two cases and both the inmates have recovered now, officials said.

On Friday, there was no inmate who was COVID-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi, they said.

"The first case of an inmate testing coronavirus positive came on May 13 in Rohini Jail. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had unfortunately died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

A total of 169 prison staffers, 87 of Delhi jail and 82 of Tamil Nadu Special Police, also contracted the infection. Of them, 167 personnel have recovered and only two are still positive for the disease, Goel said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated