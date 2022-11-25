CJI on strict dress code for lawyers in summers: 'Must shed away colonial underpinnings'1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on 25 November said that no institution in a democracy is perfect, however added that the judiciary works within the existing framework of the Constitution as it is interpreted and given to us.
Addressing a gathering at the Constitution Day celebration in Delhi, CJI said, "The working of the Constitution depends on how the district judiciary is working. When we celebrate the Constitution we must be conscious of the history prior to the adoption of the Constitution."
The CJI added that the Constitution depends on how the district judiciary is working.
"When we celebrate the Constitution we must be conscious of the history prior to the adoption of the Constitution," he said.
Among other things, CJI Chandrachud said that legal profession must shed away its colonial underpinnings. He opined that we must reconsider strict dresscode for lawyers especially in summers, citing climate change. He also added, "Especially in summers. Strictness of attire shouldn't lead to moral policing of women lawyers."
On the issue of court proceeding, the CJI said, "From the coming week, every bench of the Supreme Court will hear 10 bail applications, preceded by 10 transfer petitions. There are about 3000 transfer petitions pending in the Supreme Court."
"Since we have 13 benches going on right now our endeavour is to dispose off 130 transfer petitions every day before the winter vacations. SC wants to ensure that bail matters are listed and disposed in an expeditious manner," he added.
Apart from this, CJI Chandrachud said that they are looking into small clips of the court proceedings that are taken out without context and put on social media platforms.
"These 10 seconds clips etc often are without context. We are looking into it," CJI DY Chandrachud said.
With agency inputs.
