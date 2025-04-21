‘No Insulin, no medicines’: Amit Shah says he beat diabetes with simple lifestyle changes, lost 20 Kgs | WATCH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday opened up about being diabetic and revealed how a healthy lifestyle helped him lose weight. He urged the “youth of the nation” to actively focus on their health so that they can “live another 40–50 years and contribute to the country's progress.”

Addressing an event on World Liver Day, Shah said, “I’ve been DIABETIC, but I made big changes since May 2020.”

“The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has given me a lot... Today, I stand before you free from any kind of allopathic medicine and insulin,” he added.

He noted that these simple changes also helped him lose over 20 kilograms of weight.

The Home Minister requested the youth to “dedicate two hours of exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain.”

“This would be extremely useful. This is my own experience. I came here today to share this experience,” he said.

‘Healthy liver is…’ Amit Shah said a healthy liver is the gateway to a healthy body.

“On the occasion of World Liver Day, everyone should take a pledge to keep their liver health with complete awareness and diligence,” he said at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Shah also unveiled HEALD – Healthy Liver Education and Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Prevention — a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative aimed at tackling the rising burden of liver disease in the country through awareness, prevention, rehabilitation and policy integration.

Centre ‘worked to create a holistic healthcare system’ Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the central government has worked to create a holistic healthcare system in the country and has launched many programmes and schemes in this direction.

Shah said that the health budget of the government which was ₹37,000 crore in 2014 has now grown to ₹1.27 lakh crore.

He said the Modi government's schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, Fit India and other initiatives on drinking water and toilets were directly associated with public health.

Shah said that the Modi government has spent ₹65, 000 crore on health infrastructure in the country and has made arrangements to make every Primary Health Center (PHC) and Community Health Center (CHC) a complete unit.

He said that a network of more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres has been created in the country to ensure the availability of affordable generic medicines, and under Mission Indradhanush, arrangements have been made for free vaccination of children from birth to the age of 15.