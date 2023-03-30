No insurance claim is admissible if a private car is given for commercial use. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:00 PM IST
The car was stolen on September 29, 2021 after which the man had sought ₹4.90 lakh, including interest and legal fees, and compensation for mental harassment
A man's claim for compensation following the theft of his car was rejected by the Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission over insurance norm violations as he had used a private car for commercial purposes, an official said on Sunday. The commission upheld the contention of the insurance firm that the man had filed his claim after 42 days of the incident.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×