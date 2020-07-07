The Bombay High Court last month asked the government to clarify its position on the issue and said the government could consider framing a policy

No intention to allow street vendors to resume business: Maharashtra

PTI

Maharashtra advocate general told the Bombay HC that the street vendors are an unregulated sector as of now and permitting them to carry on with their business amid the COVID-19 outbreak would lead to further spread of the disease among the society at large